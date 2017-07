11:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Policeman indicted for indecent acts against minor The Department for Police Investigations at the State Prosecutor's office submitted to the Jerusalem District Court an indictment against Lior Nahum, a policeman in the border control unit of Israeli police on suspicion of performing an indecent act and sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl.

► ◄ Last Briefs