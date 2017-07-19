55-year-old moderately injured after falling from car

A 55-year-old man fell out of a car during a trip near Sdei Chemed in the Sharon.
MDA paramedics transferred him in moderate condition to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva suffering from a head injury.
