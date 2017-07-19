Anti-racist group: Smotrich should be tried for racism

The Front Against Racism has called on the Attorney-General to indict MK Betzalel Smotrich over the picture he placed on his Twitter account of Muslims praying near the magnetometers at Temple Mount.

The group said that the picture was meant to "degrade and humiliate Muslims and Arabs and its publication by an influential figure is also incitement to violence of a racial nature and strengthens hatred towards the Arab public which can be translated in many cases into Price Tag action by inciters from Smotrich's clique."