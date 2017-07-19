Dubai 1b$ giant ferris wheel project moving forward

Dubai's ambitious bid to erect the world's largest ferris wheel inched closer to completion this week after the first half was successfully finished.At more than 668 feet tall, the Ain Dubai will overtake the current record-holder: the 548-ft High Roller in Las Vegas, Nevada.It's even set to overshadow the 623-ft New York Wheel planned for Staten Island.

Images of the progress where shared via social media on Wednesday by Dubai-based holding company, Meeras, who are managing the project. Their visual updates show the 360-degree attraction gradually taking shape at the £1billion Bluewater Island site, where it's being painstakingly constructed by hundreds of engineers.

Once it is finished in 2018, it will have the capacity to carry 1,400 passengers in 48 self-contained capsules. Made by Hyundai, these double-glazed pods will each measure 100-sq-ft and provide uninterrupted views of the skyline. They'll also be fully air-conditioned to cope with the Dubai heat, plus boast sleek wooden floors and Corian benches.