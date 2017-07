11:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 50-year-old dies during physical training in Ashdod A 50-year-old man collapsed during physical activity in Ashdod. MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and performed resuscitation but later declared him dead.

