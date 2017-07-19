10:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Jewish visitor detained by police at Temple Mount During the course of visits Wednesday morning to Temple Mount, police from the David precinct detained a Jewish person who violated the rules of entry. The Jew was removed from the site and interrogated.

