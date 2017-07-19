Border Police raided a house in the village of Al-Eizariya near Jerusalem and located Carlo weapons and large amounts of ammunition.
Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17
Weapons, ammunition confiscated in Eizariya, 2 arrested
Border Police raided a house in the village of Al-Eizariya near Jerusalem and located Carlo weapons and large amounts of ammunition.
Two residents of the village of Yatta were arrested and interrogated.
