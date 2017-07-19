Shas MKs deny alleged 'day after Deri' discussions

The text of a recording attributed to leading Shas Knesset members has sparked a controversy in the party as it demonstrates that MKs are preparing for the possibility that Shas head Aryeh Deri may not continue as party leader. The MKS allegedly said that they will not allow Deri to bring a new leader from outside the party and would not allow former Shas head Eli Yishai to return to the party.

Officials close to Deri published a signed letter from Shas Knesset members stating that this never happened and nobody in the party is discussing "day after Deri scenarios.'