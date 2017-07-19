Dramatic ruling: Divorced women to pay child support

In a landmark ruling the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that parents of children aged 6 to 15 who have joint custody of their children, will pay child support in accordance with their economic situations.

This is in contrast to previous rulings in which the man always paid child support to his divorcee even if they had joint custody and even if her income was higher than his.

The ruling was adjudicated by a panel of seven judges, who stated that the present situation could leave a father without the resources needed to maintain the welfare of his children and could cause him serious financial difficulties.

The new ruling will allow the parents to jointly support their children, while taking into account the financial resources available to them.