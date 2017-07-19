Head of Hevron Yeshiva passes away

The head [Rosh Yeshiva] of the Hevron Yeshiva in the Givat Mordechai neighborhood of Jerusalem, Rabbi Nachman Toker, passed away Wednesday at the age of 77.

A few months ago he collapsed and was taken to Shaarei Tzedek hospital suffering from a serious heart attack. Since then his health has deteriorated and he passed away Wednesday morning.

Students spoke of a "giant in Torah whose knowledge of the Talmud was incredible. He also taught in a special manner, demonstrating patience and a sweet countenance to every student."