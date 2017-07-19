09:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Beitar teacher jailed for 7 years for indecent acts The Jerusalem District Court sentenced Aaron Leeson, a teacher from Beitar Illit, to seven years in jail, after he was convicted of performing indecent acts on three of his pupils, brothers aged 13-15, over a period of five years.

