  Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17

Egypt on Temple Mount riots: 'Israel stop the violence'

The Egyptian government published an announcement regarding the riots over the past week near Temple Mount and demanded that Israel "stop the violence" and allow for freedom of worship at holy places.

Egypt stated in its announcement that "the right of the Palestinian people to perform its religious rites freely and securely should be respected. No steps should be taken which may fan the flames of the conflict."

Egypt also warned of the dangerous consequences of an escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.


 

