Mandelblit against High Court clause in Nationality Law

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is opposed to the clause in the Nationality Law which orders the Supreme Court to rule and interpret the rest of the laws of the country in accordance with the Nationality Law stating that Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people.

The law also legislates the country's symbols, the Jewish festivals and the Hebrew language and recognizes Jewish jurisprudence and heritage as a source for legal interpretation.

Mandelblit fears that the Nationality Law will preempt and take precedence over other basic laws used by judges to define the issue of whether Israel is primarily a Jewish or democratic state.