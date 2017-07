09:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 39-year-old arrested for online pedophilia crimes Police arrested a 39-year-old Bat Yam resident on suspicion of pedophilia crimes online. Police detectives performed a search of the suspect's house and confiscated his personal computer. The suspect will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrates court Wednesday for extension of his remand. ► ◄ Last Briefs