Lod: Searches after lost 15-year-old boy

Police received a telephone call from a youth who related that he was attacked and did not know where he was. The call came from the Lod district.

After coordinating with his friends and family it transpired that he is a 15-year-old resident of Ramle who drank alcohol and sparred with two other youths in the Afeka district of the town.

The boy ran towards the region of the train tracks and lost touch with his family afterwards. Searches took place during the night with the assistance of a helicopter and attempts to locate him continue until now.