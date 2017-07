08:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 Tamuz 25, 5777 , 19/07/17 51-year-old arrested for indecent acts at pool A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of performing indecent acts on 2 minors at a Holon swimming pool Tuesday. Police received complaints that the man had touched the minors in an inappropriate manner while they were swimming. The suspect will be remanded in the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court Wednesday.

