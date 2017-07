The heads of the militant factions in Gaza on Tuesday blasted Israel over the measures it took in the wake of last week’s terror attack at the Temple Mount, saying that its "aggression" on the Al-Aqsa Mosque would be "the spark that ignites the entire region", i24news reports.

A statement delivered by the factions during a joint press conference said that "we will not allow the cowardly occupation to take control of Al-Aqsa."