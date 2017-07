U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night blasted the media over their coverage of his secret meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

“Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is ‘sick.’ All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!” Trump tweeted, adding, “The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!”