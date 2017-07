A British government minister has cast doubt on the likelihood of a full ban being imposed on the Hezbollah terrorist group, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, as well as other figures from the political system, recently urged British Home Secretary Amber Rudd to fully ban Hezbollah. A loophole in the current British law blacklists only Hezbollah’s “military wing” and not its so-called “political wing”.