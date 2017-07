Arab-Israeli singer Nasreen Qadri on Tuesday blasted supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for urging Radiohead to cancel its concert in Tel Aviv, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Dozens of artists, including notorious anti-Israel activist Roger Waters, sent a letter to Radiohead urging the band to cancel its Tel Aviv concert in order to “pressure Israel to end its violation of basic rights and international law.”