Trump Jr. allowed to testify about meeting with Russian lawyer

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has “no problem” with Donald Trump Jr. testifying publicly about his controversial meeting last year with a Russian lawyer, Politico reported.

Mueller also does not object to the panel seeking testimony from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who attended the meeting with the Russian lawyer, or from Glenn Simpson, co-founder of the firm Fusion GPS, according to Feinstein.