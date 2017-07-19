Dozens of Arabs rioted outside the gates of the Temple Mount on Tuesday evening and threw rocks and bottles at police.
Police dispersed the rioters using crowd dispersal measures. Two policemen were lightly injured.
23:23
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17
Arabs riot in Jerusalem
