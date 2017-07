150 new immigrants from France arrived in Israel Tuesday on a special flight. Among them were two three-generational families arriving together as well as the sister-in-law of a victim of the Hyper-Kosher terror attack in Paris, Philip Brahm. Ava Saban, the sister-in-law said that "we don't yet know what we'll do but we know its the right step for our children."

The flight was organized by the International Fellowship headed by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein.