Hundreds of haredi girls not yet assigned to schools

Hundreds of haredi girls have yet to be enrolled in a seminar, even though the school year is weeks away from opening.

Attorney Yoav Lalom petitioned the director of the haredi department in the Education Ministry and warned that legal steps would be taken over the delay in assigning placements to all of these girls.

Lalom stressed that if the ministry did not assign the girls a place to study, it was the responsibility of the local authorities in each town. However the regulations clearly state that this must be done by June 15th at the latest.



