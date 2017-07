A report by the NRG site claims that former minister Gidon Saar proposed a deal to Prime Minister Netanyahu as part of his return to politics.

Saar said that if the prime minister will give him a senior position in the government, he will not compete against him in the forthcoming Likud primaries. Netanyahu apparently rejected the proposal but has yet to respond to another offer in which Saar agreed not to compete against him in the next two primaries. Saar has denied the deal.