'The world should know: UNRWA perpetuates the conflict'

A new caucus will be established in the Knesset to achieve a reform in the activities of UNRWA, the UN organization responsible for treating the affairs of Palestinian refugees. MK Sharren Haskel(Likud) who will lead the caucus, said that the goal is to arouse international support for a proper reform in this organization which perpetuates the Arab-Israeli conflict.

"The educational system inculcates violence and hatred. The organization is partially staffed by terror activists. The money given to the organization reaches these activists and they use hospitals and schools as a cover for terror tunnels and weapons slicks. A real reform and international supervision is required."



