'We aren't looking for conflict'

Lieutenant-General Rafi Milo was officially appointed Tuesday as the head of the Galilee Division, taking over from Lieutenant-General Amir Baram who served in this role for the past two years.

OC Northern Command Yoel Strick was present at the ceremony and stressed that although Israel could not ignore attempts by Iran to establish terror infrastructure in Southern Lebanon and although Hezbollah continually violates UN resolution 1701 and maintains military presence in Southern Lebanon, Israel wishes to maintain calm and stability in the region. "We are not looking for conflict," Strick said.

Strick also accused the Lebanese army of complicity with the Hezbollah ,of concealing its terror activities and of allowing it to use Lebanese army infrastructure against Israel.