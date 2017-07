20:04 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Knesset approves carpooling law for initial reading The Knesset has passed for initial reading a proposal to encourage carpooling submitted by MK Merav Michaeli(Zionist Union). The goal of the bill is to allow and encourage carpooling in private cars for no profit in which the driver and the passengers will share the cost of the trip. ► ◄ Last Briefs