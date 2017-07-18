General(Res.) Amos Gilad testified at the Lahav 433 offices for five hours Tuesday.
Gilad, a former department head of the security-diplomatic department in the Defense Ministry, testified regarding the Submarine Affair investigation.
General Amos Gilad testifies in submarine investigation
