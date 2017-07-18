19:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Two wounded, one moderately, in Jerusalem car accident Two people were injured, one lightly and one moderately, when their car hit a tree at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem. MDA teams provided them with medical treatment and transferred them to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem.

