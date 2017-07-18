The Movement for a Jewish and Democratic State is demanding that singer Harel Skaat be placed on trial for sedition.
Skaat called on LGBT youths not to join the IDF or pay taxes in response to state opposition to LGBT couples adopting children.
|
19:11
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17
Demands to A-G to indict Harel Skaat for sedition
The Movement for a Jewish and Democratic State is demanding that singer Harel Skaat be placed on trial for sedition.
Skaat called on LGBT youths not to join the IDF or pay taxes in response to state opposition to LGBT couples adopting children.
Last Briefs