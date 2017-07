19:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Chelm or Jerusalem? The State Attorney is preventing right-wing activist Meir Ettinger from reaching Jerusalem for a meeting ordered for him by the court with the correctional authority. Ettinger has been distanced from Jerusalem by administrational order and despite being required by law to complete his correctional hours from a previous sentence, the Attorney will not allow him to enter Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs