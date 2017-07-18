18:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Criminal behavior suspected in the supplying of ammonia Former State Comptroller Yosef Shapira has transferred to the Attorney General information which raises concerns of criminal behavior performed by government officials involced in providing solutions for obtaining ammonia supplies.

► ◄ Last Briefs