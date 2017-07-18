Former State Comptroller Yosef Shapira has transferred to the Attorney General information which raises concerns of criminal behavior performed by government officials involced in providing solutions for obtaining ammonia supplies.
Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17
Criminal behavior suspected in the supplying of ammonia
