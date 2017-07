18:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Worker moderately injured after building site fall A 41-year-old worker fell on a Haifa building site. He is in moderate condition. MDA workers provided him with medical attention and transferred him to Rambam hospital.

