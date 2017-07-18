18:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Woman lightly wounded in Hevron ramming attack A young woman was evacuated in light condition to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem after being wounded in the ramming attack near Hevron Tuesday. Two soldiers were also lightly wounded in the attack and are undergoing tests in the hospital.

