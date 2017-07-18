17:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 2 Jews detained for investigation on Temple Mount Two Jews were removed Tuesday from Temple Mount and detained for investigation after they violated the rules at the site. Muslim worshippers and tourists continue to enter the site on a routine basis.

