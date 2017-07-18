Two Jews were removed Tuesday from Temple Mount and detained for investigation after they violated the rules at the site. Muslim worshippers and tourists continue to enter the site on a routine basis.
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17
2 Jews detained for investigation on Temple Mount
