A Channel 10 report stated that former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert tried to travel abroad but was detained at Ben Gurion airport because he had a restraining order preventing him from leaving the country.
17:06
Reported
News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17
Ehud Olmert detained at Ben Gurion airport.
