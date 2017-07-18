17:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Ehud Olmert detained at Ben Gurion airport. A Channel 10 report stated that former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert tried to travel abroad but was detained at Ben Gurion airport because he had a restraining order preventing him from leaving the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs