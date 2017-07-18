President Rivlin:'Covenant with Druze covenant of life'

President Reuven Rivlin paid condolence visits to the houses of the two Druze policeman murdered by terrorists in the attack on Temple Mount on Friday.

Shachiv Shnaan, father of Kamil Shnaan said that "the living testament of my son is to continue forever our mutual existence, Jews and Arabs, Muslims, Christians, Chercassians, we are all part of the land of Israel."

Rivlin expressed his pain and said to former MK Shachiv Shnaan that "your people and my people are the same people. Our treaty with the Druze is a covenant of life and mutual responsibility, of equality, of mutual existence and mutual struggles for this land. I came here to comfort you, to thank the hero who guarded the walls of Jerusalem, the walls of the state of Israel from evil and extremism."