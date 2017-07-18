Hungarian PM: We did not protect Jews in Holocaust

After French president Emmanual Macron's national mea culpa over the French assistance to Nazis in the murder of Jews, another European leader has also issued a similar mea culpa over his country's behavior.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said after his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu that "I want to make it clear that it is our belief that every single Hungarian government has the obligation to protect and defend all of its citizens, regardless of their birth and origins.

"During World War II, this was something, a requirement that Hungary did not live up to, both morally or in other ways. And this is a sin, because we decided back then, instead of protecting the Jewish community, to collaborate with the Nazis.

"I made it very clear to the Prime Minister that this is something that can never, ever happen again, that the Hungarian government will in the future protect all its citizens."