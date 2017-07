15:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 3 children held for stealing food from kindergartens Three children aged 10-12 were caught after they broke into a Bat Yam kindergarten. The three confessed to having broken in to a number of kindergartens in the locale and stolen food and drinks. In one case they even left a thank-you note. The three were taken with their parents to the police station where they apologized for their actions and were transferred to welfare officials.

► ◄ Last Briefs