MK Amir Ohana(Likud), who lives with his male partner and has two children born to surrogate mothers abroad, threatened that he would not vote with the coalition on the matter of adoptions by LGBT couples unless the government position on the matter is significantly modified and the matter of adoption is addressed in an egalitarian manner in each case.

Ohana claims his threat caused Social Affairs minister Haim Katz to reassess the matter and postpone the vote on the issue.