Hotel Shabbat policy 'Classic case of secular coercion'

The Knesset Commitee for Distributive Justice and Social Inequality discussed the incidence of Shabbat observers being evacuated from their rooms during the course of Shabbat.

Shabbat observers described how they were "blackmailed" into paying a high price after discovering that they would have to leave during Shabbat and not having any solution for their families.

MK Miki Zohar(Likud), who heads the committee, said that this is a "classic case of secular coercion. When Shabbat observers cannot maintain their observance, this is an absurdity." Zohar said he would submit a bill to force hotels not to evacuate rooms before Saturday evening.





