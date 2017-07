15:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Har Hevron leader: 'Find the right response' to ramming Har Hevron regional council head Yochai Damari responded to the ramming attack near Kiryat Arba. Damari said that "after a period of calm we experienced today a ramming attack in a place where many incidents have occurred. In the last few months, the Judea brigade led by Itzik Cohen have been deployed in a broad defensive placement which has proved its effectiveness. I am certain that the army will know how to provide the right response to this incident as well." ► ◄ Last Briefs