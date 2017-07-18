Optica Halperin was fined for misleading advertising

The Jerusalem District Court has accepted the claim of the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office and ruled that the Consumer Protection Authority was right when it imposed a 90,000-shekel financial sanction on Optica Halperin. The fine was imposed following an advertisement emphasizing that the price of "all eyeglasses is NIS 50." After this statement was written in small print, "You will not find small print, no exception! All frames with glasses up to NIS 800 are included in the offer with the purchase of lenses."

Attorney Moshe Weilinger, of the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office, argued during an appeal of a magistrates court decision against the fine, "In contrast to the statement that there were no small letters in practice, they were small letters, and contrary to the statement that there were no exceptions, there were exceptions."