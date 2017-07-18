14:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 The Securities Authority raids Hallel communications Investigators of the Israel Securities Authority raided the offices of Hallel (Space) Communications in Ramat Gan as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud at the Bezeq communications company. ► ◄ Last Briefs