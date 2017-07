14:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 'An entire family was wiped out - we can't believe it' Read more Actress Michal Mukhtar, cousin of one of the victims of yesterday's fatal accident in the Galilee, cancels performance after the tragedy. The family agrees to donate organs. ► ◄ Last Briefs