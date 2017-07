14:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Ramming victims are soldiers - terrorist eliminated Two soldiers were lightly wounded on Tuesday afternoon when they were hit by a car at the entrance to Beit 'Anoun, north of Hevron and Kiryat Arba. They were taken to Shaarei Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem. The terrorist was shot and has died of his wounds. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs