13:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Tamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17 Allen West: If Israel goes, Western civilization goes Read more Ex-Congressman and retired colonel Allen West says Israel's supporters must not let the Arab lobby rewrite history. He says the fate of the West is tied to the fate of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs