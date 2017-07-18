The family of Alon Mukhtar, 47, of Kfar Adumim, who was killed in an accident, together with two of his children, agreed to donate his organs to save lives.
The family donated the corneas and tissues needed by the National Transplant Center.
|
13:35
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5777 , 18/07/17
Galilee accident victim's organs to be donated
The family of Alon Mukhtar, 47, of Kfar Adumim, who was killed in an accident, together with two of his children, agreed to donate his organs to save lives.
The family donated the corneas and tissues needed by the National Transplant Center.
Last Briefs