Chairman Mickey Zohar of the Special Knesset Committee for Distributive Justice and Social Equality announced on Tuesday that he would initiate a bill according to which staying in a hotel starting on Friday would end only at the end of the Sabbath and not during the day, as is customary in many hotels today.

Zohar told a meeting of the committee that the state of Israel is a Jewish state and that it's unthinkable that guests be expelled from their hotel room during Shabbat.